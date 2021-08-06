Andreas J. “Dre” Schuman, 39, of Milton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at York Hospital due to heart complications.
Born Nov. 1, 1981, in Tuscon, Arizona, he was the son of George H. II and Hannelore G. (Schraudner) Schuman of Williamsport.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife of 15 years, Raneana J. Barbee-Schuman; a daughter, Jevia S. Barbee; and “his brothers from another mother,“ Stephen Latchford and Adam Anspach, both of Milton.
Andreas was a graduate of Montoursville High School. He worked for his family’s business, Schatzi’s Jumbo Brats. Andreas loved serving up the family recipe at different destinations and loved all their adventures and places he found himself during their travels. He loved his pets almost as much as his loved ones. He is now reunited with his Schatzi while Chichi, Teagan and Luna will miss him.
He was also an avid outdoorsman. He could hunt and fish with the best of them, and enjoyed a round of golf every now and then. He truly loved just being at one with nature.
A memorial service to honor Andreas will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Please wear your favorite T-shirt and jeans (holey or not) as Andreas would have wanted it that way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andreas’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701 or Hunters Sharing the Harvest, c/o Randy Ferguson, Executive Director, 218 Vernon Road Greenville, PA 16125.
Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com