Andrew E. Arnold passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Andrew was born March 19, 1984, at Evangelical Community Hospital, to the late Larry E. Arnold and Beth E. Walter. He grew up in McClure, where he attended West Snyder High School.
He had several jobs in Pa. before moving to Delaware. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 313 and most recently held a position as a Facilities Electrician at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware.
Andrew was married to Tiffany Madden on Dec. 9, 2019, who survives.
Andrew is survived by his children, Noah, Olivia and two stepdaughters, Payton and Hannah; his parents, Brett and Beth Walter; siblings, Nathan Walter (Tatum), Debra Wise (Todd) and Beau Walter. Also by his grandparents, Truman and Betty Motter; stepgrandmother, Janet Walter, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Elsie Arnold; aunt, Judy Sarfine; and stepgrandfather, Guy Walter.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Gods Missionary Church, Beavertown, with Pastor Shaffer officiating.