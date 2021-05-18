Andrew Lynn Beckley, 47, of Lewisburg, joined his mother in Heaven, Saturday, May 15, 2021, after passing at the Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.
He was born Dec. 12, 1973, in Kelly Township, a son of David L. Beckley, of Lewisburg and the late Gloria A. (Berger) Beckley.
Andy was a 1992 graduate of Lewisburg High school. He received a B.A. in Graphic Design from Penn College in 1997.
He was employed by Rose Pool and Patio, Winfield, and as a graphic designer for Profiles of Pennsylvania.
Andy was a life member of the Norry Gun Club. He loved spending time outdoors and at the Berger cabin.
Surviving in addition to his father, are two brothers, Dwayne Beckley, of Colorado and Jonathan (Maripaz) Beckley, of Lewisburg.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 21, at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller officiating.
Following the service friends and family are welcomed to celebrate Andy’s life at the Berger cabin.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.