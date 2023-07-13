SELINSGROVE — The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, a focused advocate for safe play space and accessibility for those with special need and disabilities, has announced a contribution of $22,000 from the D.B. Construction Company headquartered in Selinsgrove. According to owner David Bowersox the donation is to support the all inclusive, barrier free, Everyone’s Playground and the current comfort station fund drive.
Playground representatives said this significant gift will play a vital role in funding the construction of the proposed ADA-compliant two-person comfort station which will further ensure that children and others with special needs and disabilities will have access to a critically important personal sanitary care facility which will further encourage use and enjoyment of Everyone’s Playground located within the East Snyder Park, 875 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
The overall purpose of the Playground/Comfort Station project is to provide a safe and amiable space where children of all abilities can play and interact with others who may also have special needs or cognitive challenges as well as family members and other typical individuals. With the receipt of this donation the Russell Foundation is one step closer to undertaking construction of the comfort station which will provide a truly pleasant environment for handicapped and those with special needs who visit and enjoy the Playground.
“Over the past several years Everyone’s Playground has become a destination point for many not only from our immediate area but communities from other parts of PA and other states as well,” Sue Bowersox said. “Dave and I have been involved in various ways with the development of the entire East Snyder Park and now, to have the opportunity to add another component to the value of the Playground, is something we wanted to do because it’s just the right thing to do. We view it as a noble cause and a labor of love and a way for us to give back for the benefit of others,” she commented.
The Russell Foundation, established in 1999 by former star Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Andy Russell, and his wife, Cindy, agreed to support the overall concept of Everyone’s Playground with the comfort station being the final phase. “The goal is to raise $175,000 and we now only need $18,000 more in order to reach our fundraising objective,” Russell said. “Of course we’re hoping others will be inspired by the magnanimous donation of David and Sue and help raise the final $18,000. No matter the amount, every contribution is important and genuinely appreciated, so all donations will help lead us to success” Russel noted.
Speaking on behalf of the local Russell Foundation, volunteer Advisory Council, former PA State Representative Russ Fairchild, Vice Chair of the Council, said “… we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of D.B. Construction for their thoughtfulness and sensitivity for those who will use and benefit from Everyone’s Playground and the soon to be available comfort station. This new feature of the playground will further allow all visitors to enjoy the benefits of outdoor play and social interaction” Fairchild concluded.
The construction of the ADA compliant two-person comfort station will ensure that those with various disabilities have access to well maintained and sanitary facilities providing a positive environment that meets the highest standards of safety and offers personal dignity and privacy. The facility will be equipped with state of the art amenities, designed to meet the unique needs of those with handicaps and provide comfortable and safe surroundings for their use and that of family members, caregivers, and other playground visitors.
For additional information about the Everyone’s Playground project, or to learn how you can make a donation, contact the Selinsgrove office of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, Central PA Region at 570-428-5411 or visit everyone’splaygrounnd.com