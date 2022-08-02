Angela J. Morgan, 58, of Penns Creek, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 3, 1964, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Marshall L. Bowersox and the late Joyce Auman. On July 4, 1981, she married John K. “Grease” Morgan who survives.
Earlier in her life she was employed at Tara Lee Sportswear and Ritz Craft. She enjoyed caring for plants and animals. She enjoyed coffee with her grandson in the morning and going to the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Weikert for lunch on Wednesdays.
The focus of her life was her family, especially her husband and her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father and his fiance Janice, are a daughter, Tiffany J. Morgan and her fiance Randy Strohecker; two grandsons, Chase and Angus Strohecker; three brothers, Roger Bowersox and his partner Brian Hoover, Marshall “Jim” Bowersox and his wife Melissa, and Tyler Snook and his wife Amber.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea “Dolly” Bowersox.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Mark Malick officiating.
Burial will be in the Penns Creek Union Cemetery.