Angelina C. Stackhouse, 95, of Lewisburg, passed away at her home Sunday evening, Oct. 30, 2022. She grew up in Barnesboro, Pa., and has been a resident of Lewisburg since 1943.
A native of Marstellar, Pa., she was born Oct. 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter and Rosa (Ossola) Causa. She was married to the love of her life, Robert E. Stackhouse, who preceded her in death March 13, 2019, breaking a marital union of 72 years.
She had been employed as executive secretary at the JPM Company for 43 years.
She was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lewisburg. She liked to read, do crossword puzzles and cryptograms. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling.
Surviving are four children, Bob (Laura) Stackhouse of Nashville, Tenn., Bill (Suzanne) Stackhouse of New Berlin, Kim (Mike) Snyder of Palmyra, and Ray (Tina) Stackhouse of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to either Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, or to the Public Library of Union County.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.