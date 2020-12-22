Angelo Peter Meloni, 55, Beavertown

Angelo Peter Meloni, 55, of Beavertown, entered into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Geisinger.
He was born Nov. 27, 1965, a son of JoAnn (Rocco) Mattern of Beavertown and the late John M. Meloni and Paul I. Mattern.
Peter graduated from West Snyder High School and Susquehanna University.
At the time of his death he was employed by Weis Markets in the transportation department.
He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid gun enthusiast, NRA member and enjoyed Civil War and World War II re-enacting. He was a gentle giant and will be deeply missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know him.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings and their spouses, Julie and Greg Oberlin, Lori and Mike Foor, Teri and Mark Elliott and Frank and Angela Mattern; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Lindsay, Sara, Shawna, Nicholas, Jennifer, Kemah, Rebecca, Reggi, Gage and Drew; and eight great-nieces and nephews, Bella, Brysen, Kali, Tenley, Peyten, Kamryn, Bradley and Keenan.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in Union Cemetery, Beavertown.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter No. 791, P.O. Box 91, Burnham, PA 17099.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.