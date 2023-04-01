WHITE DEER — The early-morning rain relented, and anglers began to find their favorite fishing spots along White Deer Creek on the first day of the trout fishing season.
Carl Shingara, owner of Old Trail Tackle and Sports Shop, said he’s been “incredibly busy. On Friday it was wall-to-wall shoppers. We had to stay open until 9 p.m.”
On Saturday, he said that by noon, things had quieted down, “because all the folks who fish got an early start. When I opened the shop at 7, there were people waiting to get in, sitting in their cars.”
By midday, the shop began to fill up with late afternoon anglers, and their families.
It was raining early Saturday. “But these guys, rain doesn’t stop them,” Shingara said. “They’re gonna be out their no matter the weather.”
Calvin Schroder, of Allenwood had a favorite spot along the White Deer Creek, and by 9 a.m., he and some friends were already starting to fish, although the creek was running fast.
In 2023, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling, said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries, in press release. “This year, anglers will have an excellent chance to catch large, trophy-sized trout.”
The PFBC stocked 70,000 brood fish, which are 2 ½ year-old and 3 ½ year-old hatchery-raised Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Brook Trout measuring 14-20 inches. Roughly 70 percent of these large fish were stocked into streams and lakes during the preseason prior to Saturday’s opening day of trout season, and 30 percent will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings.