The theme of this year’s Earth Day is “Restore our Earth,” fitting for a world already seeing the disastrous impacts of climate change.
Whilst the pandemic caused setbacks, there appears to be increased commitment in the western world to act now for the sake of creation.
Interest in gardening and nature rose, plastic bans are being introduced, hybrid and electric cars are more accessible, and the United States rejoined the Paris Climate Accord.
In the midst of these important actions, one vital consumer action continues to be unpublicized; abstaining from animal agriculture. This industry produces 15% of global emissions, and beef is the largest offender. Our society takes aim at energy and transit emissions, and rightly so, but when we consider what we can do as individuals, our diet is the easiest way we can cut emissions. Animal agriculture is a leading cause of tropical deforestation, contributes to soil and water pollution, and its industrialization has caused horrific conditions for the poor creatures sent to the slaughter.
Americans in particular need to recognize that the vice of excessive meat consumption is not only detrimental to the planet, but to our health and morality as well. If you saw how these animals lived and died, would you still eat the same way?
Will you take individual action to “Restore our Earth,” and honor the air, land, water, and creatures God has entrusted to us to steward?
Let’s be bold in our love, prayer, and personal sacrifice for the sake of the world.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury