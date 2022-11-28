Anita L. Slaybaugh, age 79, of Selinsgrove, Pa., died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center.
She was born June 6, 1943, in Gettysburg, PA, the daughter of Arthur and Lareina Deardorff. She married Laurin W. Slaybaugh in February of 1960, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his death in 2020. She is predeceased by Laurin and their son Douglas Slaybaugh (2002).
She attended Biglerville High School and graduated from Monterey Peninsula College in 1979 as a Registered Dental Assistant to which she worked for various dental offices in Georgia and Pa. while traveling with her career Army husband Laurin.
After retiring they enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter, visiting with family and friends made throughout the years in the Army. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, taking classes to learn new skills. An avid stargazer, she and Laurin traveled to areas to view the night sky. Together they also enjoyed traveling to many Antique Gas Engine Shows throughout the United States where they made many friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn and her husband John Hoffman Jr., of Harrisburg; son, Dennis Slaybaugh and his wife, Leslie, of Port Trevorton; six grandchildren, Christopher Slaybaugh of Sunbury, Shawn Slaybaugh and his wife Kylie of Beavertown, Joshua Slaybaugh of Waterloo, N.Y., John Hoffman III of Grantville, Jason Hoffman and his wife Monica of Fayetteville, N.C., and Devin Hoffman of Harrisburg; five great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery upon scheduling.