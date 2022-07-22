With the deepest sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ann A. Dearman, 94, of Lewisburg. She left to take her place among the angels in the early hours of July 21, 2022. Ann had been a resident of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for the past eight years.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Preston) Neary. She was raised in the Philadelphia area until her family moved to Lewisburg in the late 1960s. On Jan. 19, 1950, she married Benjamin “Red” Dearman, who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1974. Together they celebrated 24 years of marriage.
Ann was a 1946 graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic School.
A devoted Catholic, she was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg.
Ann was an avid reader and loved all types of animals.
She was an unassuming person with a kind, gentle and giving soul.
She is survived by her children, Linda Kessel and her husband Mike, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Pattie Dearman, of New Columbia, Terry Price and her companion Tom Harvey, of Downingtown and Robert Dearman and his wife Christy, of Sunbury; six grandchildren, Melissa Bresenhan and her companion Joe, of Aurora, NY, Benjamin Dearman and his wife Jamie, of Enfield, New Hampshire, Dr. Brandon Dearman and his wife Kelly, of York, Brooke Dearman, of Northumberland, Elliott Price and his wife Christina, of York and Stephanie Price, of Philadelphia; and one great-grandchild, Colton Price.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held in Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests that contributions in Ann’s memory be made to a local animal shelter of one’s choosing.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com