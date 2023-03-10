Ann E. Moyer, of 2 Tee St., Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Ann was born Sept. 27, 1957, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Robert B. Scullin and Sarah "Sally" (Kerwin) Scullin.
Ann was a graduate of Shikellamy High School and Central Penn Business School. She became a paralegal for Legal Services of Sunbury for many years before embarking on her real estate career. She has been a realtor for the past 25 years.
Ann was a very friendly and generous person, who had a heart of gold. She enjoyed people and was always willing to help out in any way she could. She volunteered her time for many charities including collecting toys for Toys for Tots, helping with many soirees, as well as charity golf tournaments like Mostly Mutts. Her kindness and compassion were always evident.
She was a devoted wife and a nurturing mother. She enjoyed gardening and flowers very much, and could often be found tending to the landscaping or watering her plants. She taught herself to do stained glass and made many pieces for family and friends. She was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed making homemade pizza for friends. She liked entertaining. In her quiet time she enjoyed reading, doing Sudoku puzzles and watching television.
Ann will be remembered most for her wanting everyone around her to have a good time, and her doing her best to see that they did. She always put everyone else before herself. She was a great friend to so many, but especially to her childhood friends, Jamie and Diane, who have remained her best friends throughout her life. Ann brought joy to those around her and she will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to call her a friend.
Surviving are her husband and daughter, Rick “Moose” Moyer of Selinsgrove and Stevee Karpinski of Philadelphia; three brothers, Robert K. Scullin of Myrtle Beach, SC, J. William Scullin of Sebring, Fla., and Patrick Scullin of Lewisburg, Pa.; as well as her sister, Virginia Scullin of Northumberland, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann’s wish would be that no one dwell on her passing, but rather celebrate each other, so to that end there will be a Celebration of Life gathering from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Whispering Oaks Winery, Route 61, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.