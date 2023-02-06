Ann Grace Leachtenauer, of Lewisburg, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. She left this earth with grace and dignity and is now in eternal peace.
Ann was born in 1939 in Troy, N.Y., to the late Clark and Ruby (Almfelt) Leachtenauer. She grew up in Fayetteville, N.Y., and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Ann received her nursing license from the University of the State of New York and served as a registered nurse early in her career in several hospitals throughout the U.S.
Most recent and notably, Ann was the owner of Ann’s Place in downtown Lewisburg for almost 30 years where she bought and sold fine used clothing. She prided herself in not only adding a vibrant business to her town but served as a meeting place for patrons and friends alike to engage in conversation and laughter. Throughout the years, Ann’s Place was a staple in downtown Lewisburg as she created a vast network of clients throughout the greater Susquehanna Valley. Ann was a beacon of light for anyone that met her as she was kind, compassionate, and a trusted confident. Always humble and selfless, Ann took pride in always taking care of people, no matter their needs. It goes without saying that those who knew Ann, thought of her as a beautiful soul.
In retirement, Ann enjoyed various volunteering opportunities throughout Union County, spending time with her girlfriends, working out at the Lewisburg YMCA, having wine nights whenever there was an occasion, and surrounding herself with good dialogue, humor, and music. A lover of fashion, Ann was always in style while seeking out deals in support of her local Salvation Army and Thrift Stores.
Ann is survived by her son, Andrew Daniloff, wife Hend, and grandson Zoran of State College. In addition, daughter Mary Daniloff.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Daniloff of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
In Ann’s memory, she has requested donations to the following charities: Salvation Army, National Headquarters, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, Virginia; Union-Snyder Agency of Aging, 116 N. Second St., Lewisburg; Home Delivered Meals, c/o Union-Snyder Agency of Aging, 116 N. Second St., Lewisburg; or SUN P.E.T.S., P.O Box 64, Lewisburg.