Ann Kathleen “Kay” Mengel, 84, of Nottingham Village, formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 25, 1938, in Port Trevorton to the late Robert A. and Margaret (Betts) Chubb. On December 23, 1955, she married James W. Mengel who preceded her in death on December 30, 1997.
Kay was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School, which prepared her for her first office job in Harrisburg. After taking a break to begin raising her family, she took a job from 1965 to 1971 at Perry West Perry Elementary school as a teacher’s aide and then at the Selinsgrove Center as a clerk-typist until her retirement in 2003. She had many interests. In addition to camping and traveling with family, she enjoyed bus trips, attending plays and concerts, crafts and needlework and shopping. She spent hours making holiday cut-out cookies for others. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheree (David) Dietz of Shamokin Dam and Lori (Vince) Keister of Middleburg; six grandchildren Justin (Beth) Keister, Leah (Jonathan) Smith, Shane (Maddie) Keister, Seth Dietz, Stephanie Dietz and companion Ed Plisiewicz and Daniel Dietz and fiancée Natasha Page; five great-grandchildren Emily and Matthew Smith, Hannah and Harper Keister, and Audrey Elliot Dietz.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kay was preceded in death by a son Robert James Mengel on November 17, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law Pastor Vince Keister officiating. Burial will be in Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, Port Trevorton. Donations in Kay’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.