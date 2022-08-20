Ann Wilchacky, 100, Lower Allen Twp.

Ann Wilchacky, of Bethany Village, Lower Allen Twp., and formerly of Camp Hill, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Bethany Village just three days after reaching her 100th birthday.
Born on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1922, in Atlas, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Irene (Habura) Wilchacky. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin, Samuel and Russell and her sister, Pearl Register. Surviving are her brothers Walter and Robert, both of Warminster, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ann was a 1940 graduate of Locust Gap High School and after being briefly employed in New York City, Ann relocated to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Ann began a 35 year career with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a communications training specialist. In this role, Ann designed and taught classes in letter/report writing, effective public speaking, business communications and a variety of other topics. After retiring from state government in the mid 1970s, Ann was employed as a training consultant for the federal government teaching business communication classes around the east coast.
Ann was a member of Good Shepard Parish in Camp Hill and St. Joseph’s Parish in Mechanicsburg and she was previously an active member of Friends of Fort Hunter. Ann was devoted to her family and was happiest in gathering with them for special family occasions.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, with the Rev. Thomas J. Rozman as celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, West Hanover Twp.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church 131 N. Beech Street Mt. Carmel, PA 17851
