Anna B. Brubaker, 93, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, entered into rest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at her residence.
Born on Feb. 25, 1929, in Earl Township, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Amos N. and Ella K. (Brurkholder) Hoover. On Nov. 24, 1949, she married Elam S. Brubaker, who preceded her in death in May of 1992.
Surviving is a foster daughter, Ruth (Brubaker) Carey, wife of Kyle, of Bloomsburg, who they raised as their own; nieces, Mary Brubaker and Elsie Brubaker with whom she resided; one brother, Amos B. and Pauline Hoover of Ephrata; one brother-in-law, Ivan Hoover of Pennbrook, KY, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Lydia Hoover, Ella Martin, and Esther Habegger, and two brothers, Titus B. Hoover and David B. Hoover.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the family residence, 435 Clark Hill Road, Mt. Pleasant Mills, where the family service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Chapman Old Order Mennonite Church, Black Woods Road, Port Trevorton, with the local ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.