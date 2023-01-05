Anna "Ann" Becker, of Sunbury, died Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Gobbo. She was married to Chester Becker Sr. who preceded her in death.
Ann was also predeceased by her son, Bruce Becker; daughter, Barbara; brother, Joseph Gobbo Jr.; and sister, Adeline Gobbo.
She spent most of her life in Garfield, New Jersey, the hometown of her husband. Ann enjoyed a diversity of interests, most of all she loved her role as wife and mother, raising her four children, being a homemaker and enduring love and faith in God. Along with this she enjoyed baking, cooking new dishes, and gardening with her husband.
Eventually she benefitted from reading spiritual books, the Bible, and the mystics of ancient times. Her interests grew in many ways including sewing clothing for family along with crocheting, knitting, and special embroidery she worked on from multiple Egyptian books from the library to enlarge and draw pictures for this work.
Ann always felt responsible for herself and passed this on to her children, as well as to keep learning, evolving, to be a positive influence. A favorite quote was "It is better to light one candle than to curse the darkness!"
While living in New Jersey as the children grew older, she became interested in yoga, studying for years with several East Indian and American teachers and in Christian Yoga becoming active in the practice and teaching of these and incorporating it throughout her life up until her passing. She realized its great influence on the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects in healthy, wholesome ways along with the love and practice of her religion and faith. She became active in her parish ministries as lector and minister of communion as she did at Saint Monica Church for many years. She taught yoga here also for many years enjoying sharing these always.
Her interests grew with oil and acrylic paintings of family, a variety of subjects including painting of Egyptian works and of the masters, as Vermeer and others, also working in other mediums such as charcoal, drawing, doing low-relief on slate. Later she became interested in learning to read music and play guitar.
She is survived by two sons, Chester and Mark Becker; one sister-in-law, Anna Gobbo; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Becker; three grandchildren, Aimee Becker, Andira Becker and James Dodge and their children, Benjamin, Jessica and Lori Becker and her son Damian, as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins and very special friends.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Monica Church, Sunbury, with interment of her cremains afterward in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
As an expression of sympathy, the Becker family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Ann Becker, my mother, has been the greatest woman in my life. ~ Her son, Chet