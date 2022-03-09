It is with unutterable sorrow and extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved and beautiful Anna Elizabeth Boyle, age 47, of Towson, Md., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Anna was born in San Bernardino, Calif., to Mary K. Boyle.
As a single mother, Anna worked hard to become a Cardiac Surgical PA at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Anna was a free spirit, a beautiful, intelligent, resilient, and strong woman. She was kind, generous and compassionate. She found light and beauty in the world and never stopped looking for goodness. She quoted, “it’s better to light a candle than to sit and curse the dark.”
She loved art and music! She loved complex language and intellectual banter. She often shared a song and word of the day with her loved ones. She loved nature and found solace and inspiration there.
She was a kid at heart and was often seen at family gatherings playing with the children. Encouraging them to make up games and be creative. She loved to play!
She taught us so much grace, forgiveness, how to love hard and unconditionally.
Anna will be desperately missed by all she left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, at The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 269 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331. Visitation for friends and family will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., with Rev. Scott Sager officiating.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements.