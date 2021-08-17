Anna Florence Hassinger, formerly of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia.
Born Nov. 15, 1935, Anna was a daughter of the late William and Iola (Campbell) Diehl. She was a graduate of Coal Township High School in 1953. On Dec. 24, 1954, she married the late Robert H. Hassinger Sr.
Anna worked at Dalmatia Blouse, Mary McIntosh and Milton Shoe Manufacturing in Herndon. She was a member of the Moose since 1992 and held various offices while serving with the Women of the Moose in Sunbury. She was also a lifetime member of the Goodwill Hose Company.
Anna enjoyed doing word searches, watching game shows, seeing pictures of the animals at Speranza Animal Rescue, and spending time with her grand-dog, Buster.
Surviving are daughters, Anita Martz and her husband Gary, of Sunbury and Tricia Zipfel and her husband Raymond, of Woodbridge, Va.; sisters, Margaret Moore, Liz (Bob) Reynolds, and Wilma Litz; brothers, Walter Diehl, Danny (Leisa) Diehl, Kenny (Deb) Diehl, and Merrill Diehl; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Diehl and Peggy Diehl; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death, were sons, Robert Hassinger Jr. and William Hassinger; brothers, Jack Diehl, Dale Diehl and Clark Diehl; sister, Ada Stahl; and brother-in-law, Marlin Moore.
A graveside service will be held in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Anna’s memory be made to Speranza Animal Rescue at https://www.speranzarescue.org or Capital Caring Health at capitalcaring.org.