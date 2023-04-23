Anna “Grace” Houser, 93, formerly of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest Friday, April 21, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Grace was born July 31, 1930, in Chapman Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late William B. and Annabelle (Kerlin) Groner. On Feb. 18, 1952, she married her late husband, George H. “Bud” Houser, who preceded her in passing on Sept. 3, 1996.
She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. In her earlier years, Grace was employed at the shirt factory in Mount Pleasant Mills. She ultimately enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life.
Grace was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton. She loved to sew, read, and play bingo, and she enjoyed watching her soap operas. Her greatest joy was spending precious time with her family, and especially her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cawley and her husband Andrew of Muncy; two grandchildren, Amy Wilson and her husband Brian, of Elimsport and Scott Cawley and his wife Anita, of Millville; and two great-grandchildren, Mckenzie and Landon.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, “Bud”, and her son, Neal Houser, who passed away on April 8, 2021.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17864, with Pastor Michael Swimley officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. Johns Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Grace be forwarded to Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangements have been entrusted to George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.