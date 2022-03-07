Anna K. Keiser, 83, of Linden Street, Milton, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Sunbury on May 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Kathryn (McNair) Eisenhauer. She was married on Oct. 22, 1958, to James R. Keiser who preceded her in death on March 21, 2019, breaking a 60-year marital union.
Anna was a 1956 graduate of Sunbury High School. She worked in the cafeteria of Milton High and then at Robinwood Daycare in Milton. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. She was a homemaker and a dog lover. She liked to go to the VFW in Milton. Anna enjoyed doing puzzle books. Most importantly she loved time with her family, especially the camping trips to the beach.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Bastian and husband Richard of Milton; three grandchildren, Alexandria, Alyssa, and Brandon; a great-grandson, Quincy James; and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by three infant sons, and five sisters, Dorothy Leatherman, Grace Stewart, Lillian Arbogast, Doris Benfer, and Thelma Poff.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Pfeil officiating.
Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com