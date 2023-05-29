Anna K. Laubach, 94, of Main Street, Watsontown, passed away on May 27, 2023, at her home. Born in Milton on May 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Jennie M. (Dorwalt) Aikey.
Anna attended Milton schools and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing for her family, playing cards and bingo and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Anna had a large family: 12 children, Maudell (Thomas) Bostian, of Danville, Towanna (Grant) Arnold, of Milton, Murray (Kathryn) Laubach Jr., of New Columbia, Libby (Harold) Laubach, of New Columbia, Yolanda (David) Dewire, of Muncy, Emelio Laubach, of Watsontown, Leako Bateman, of West Milton, Tarrel (Bonnie), of North Carolina, Doris (James) DeFazio, of Florida, Shawn (Jewel) Laubach, of Ohio, Tiegre (Rick) Patterson, of Florida, and Brock (Tammy) Laubach of Montandon; 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a half-sister, Connie Cameron, of Milton.
She was preceded in death by two half–brothers, Addison and Rodney Aikey.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her grandson, Maj. Harold R. Laubach Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.