Anna Kathryn Thomas, 94, formerly of Beavertown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.
She was born June 26, 1927, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Guy and Miriam (Earnest) Fuhrman. On Feb. 14, 1948, she married Park F. Thomas who preceded her in death on July 23, 2011.
Anna graduated from Beaver Vocational in 1946.
She worked throughout her life in food service at the Selinsgrove Center and Beaver Adams school.
Anna was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Beavertown.
In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics and needlework. She was also a member of the Women of the Elks, Moose Lodge in Middleburg.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Lynn Thomas, Gayle Stehr and Wendy Thomas, all of Beavertown, Cheryl Allen and Sue Robbins, both of Georgia and Rita Solie of Lebanon; her first cousins, Peggy Rearick of Beavertown, Kathy Bilger of Middleburg, Arlene Boyer, Frona Bingaman and Martha Nerhood; and one sister-in-law, Arla DeCamera of Savannah, Georgia.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by her nephew, Fred Thomas.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.