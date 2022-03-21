Anna Louise Bird, 96, of Lewisburg, passed from this life on Friday, March 18, 2022.
She was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Northumberland, to Harold Renninger and Mary Pierson.
Anna graduated from Northumberland High School in 1945 and was married to C. David Bird on Feb. 15, 1946.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Everitt, of Selinsgrove, Davene Ross and husband Edward, of Mifflinburg; grandchildren, Wendy Cole Sassaman, William Cole, Shellie Heimbach Peters, and Melissa Heimbach Monblatt; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, grandson, Shawn Heimbach; son-in-law, Harold Everitt; and sister, Mildred Sneeder.
Anna was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Point Township.
The family wishes to thank Evangelical Hospice staff and the staff of The Adams Center and C-wing of RiverWoods Nursing Center for their professional and very kind care.
Burial will be at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.