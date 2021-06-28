Anna “Carolyn” Lloyd, 89, of Northumberland, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Nottingham Village.
She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Millville, the daughter of Cletus and Mary (Gower) Heacock. Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Roy E. Lloyd; and sister, Charlotte Albertson and husband Bill.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, David Lloyd and wife Wendy of Northumberland, and Douglas Lloyd and wife Debora of Teachey, NC; grandchildren, Lisa Mowrey and husband Brendan, Valerie Lloyd, Emily Lloyd, Jonathan Lloyd and wife Maggie, Stephanie Ilgenfritz and husband Ephraim, Wesley Lloyd, Bethany Lloyd, and Matthew Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Thorin, Thaiden, Theric and Julie Anna her name sake. Also her sister, Erlamae Bucher and husband George; three nieces, Charlene, Ann, and Jennifer, and their families, and many special friends.
Growing up on a farm, Carolyn learned the importance of family and hard work. She realized early on that the hard work of farm life was not what she strived to accomplish, but a good education was. With that desire she found her way to Bloomsburg University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Carolyn and Roy were married June 25, 1955. She taught several years as an elementary teacher until the birth of her first son David, and eight years later her surprise child Douglas came along. Carolyn’s joy in life was her beloved family. She devoted the rest of her life to raising her children.
“Carolyn”, “Mom”, and “Grandma” as she was known by family and friends also liked to watch her flower beds grow each season. If you had the opportunity to page through the numerous photo albums filled with family photos, you’d come across several photos of flowers and plants she’d found beautiful and worthy of capturing. She truly loved God’s creation. She also liked to read a good book in her spare time and was a frequent visitor to the Priestley Library in Northumberland.
She had a peaceful and quiet way of showing her love that was not always with words, but was understood by those who knew her. She also knew the importance of starting each day with the Lord, a good nap, a snack, keeping it simple, and living “one day at a time.” These were some things that she instilled in her family, not always in words, but definitely in deed and action. Carolyn was also steadfast in her prayer life and was a faithful friend to so many. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends here on earth, but to be “absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”, and although we will miss her, we know she has found favor with her Lord and is healed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at The First Presbyterian Church, 114 Queen St., Northumberland, with Pastor Rick Miller officiating. There will be a brief time of visitation at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to return to the church for a fellowship meal following the burial.