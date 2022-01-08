Anna M. Grandinio, 85, Danville

Anna Marie Grandizio, 85, of Danville, Pa., passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa. Born March 13, 1936, in Danville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley John Pakoskey and Adeline Ferrari Pakoskey.
Anna graduated from Northumberland High School in 1953 as Valedictorian of her class. She then graduated from Bucknell University in 1957 with a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in Chemistry.
Anna was married on May 2, 1971, to the late Ralph Grandizio. They shared 37 wonderful years of marriage together and always enjoyed being around their family and friends.
Anna worked at the University of Pennsylvania after college doing cancer research until 1963. She continued her research at the Navy Reserves in Johnsville, Pa., until 1967. She also did research for NASA during this period. She was a stay-at-home mother until 1985 when she returned to Bucknell University and taught student labs in biochemistry and chemistry as well as continued her work in research until she retired in 1996.
Anna was a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society.
She loved to spend time with her daughters and grandchildren, bake, play solitaire, read, do crossword puzzles, attend church and go see her grandchildren’s sports games.
Anna will be remembered as a pioneer for women in science.
Anna is survived by two daughters, Esther Grandizio-Sward of Honey Brook, Pa., and Kathryn Grandizio of Drums, Pa. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Nina Marie Sward of Narvon, Pa., and Anthony Kyle Sward and Adrianna Olivia Sward of Honey Brook, Pa. She is also survived by a sister, Katherine Pakoskey Bloom of Middleburg, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her sister Alice Pakoskey May and her brother Michael Pakoskey.
Services and burial will both be private at the request of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or cancer.org/givehope.
Arrangements are under direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. 42 West Mahoning Street Danville PA. www.visneski.com