Anna M. Hollenbach, 91, of Klingerstown, passed away on December 3, 2022, at the Northern Dauphin Nursing & Rehab, Millersburg.
She was born on May 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Ida (Erdman) and Earl Kissinger. Anna was employed at Mandata Poultry and later at Herndon Shoe.
She was a member of Zion “Klingers” Lutheran Church, Klingerstown. Anna was an avid hunter in her day and enjoyed scratching lottery tickets, puzzles, music, quilting and spending time with family, especially on holiday get-togethers.
Anna is survived by five daughters, Carol (Darwin) Mauser, Dorothy (Lawrence) Bingaman, Linda (Steve) Erdman, Wendy (Gene) Lettich, Amy (Tom) Moore; one son, Dennis (Pat) Hollenbach; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, Albert Hollenbach; daughter, Lori (Troxell) DeSantis in July 2006; brothers, Marlin and Ralph Kissinger and a sister, Betty Klock.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Klingerstown.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Klingerstown.