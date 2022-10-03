Anna Marie “Pat” Weist, a resident of RiverWoods in Lewisburg, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 92.
Pat was born in Mount Carmel, the daughter of the late John and Harriet (Edgar) Patrick. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1947 and went to work as a bank teller in her hometown and Philadelphia. After her marriage to Gordon native William Weist in 1950, Pat lived most of her life in Lewisburg. She led a varied career as a homemaker, secretary, furniture showroom attendant at Pennsylvania House, furniture salesperson at Brookpark Farm, and ophthalmic assistant.
Pat was resilient, persevering, caring, and devoted to family. She survived an extremely premature birth, a childhood battle with rheumatic fever, and a breakthrough coronavirus infection. After starting her own family, Pat welcomed her father-in-law and later her parents into her household. She aided her father in recovering from a series of strokes, and cared for her mother and later her husband through years of affliction with Alzheimer’s disease. Her sacrifices for and devotion to her two sons were immeasurable.
Pat enjoyed cross stitching, crossword puzzles, Bucknell basketball, and working on jigsaw puzzles in the puzzle room she helped establish at RiverWoods.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Weist of Lewisburg; and by two brothers, James Patrick of Delray Beach, Florida, and John Patrick Jr. of Lakewood, New Jersey.
She is survived by a brother, Richard Patrick of Hilton Head, S.C.; two sons, Karl Weist of Aiken, S.C., and Kurt Weist of Harrisburg; a daughter-in-law, Ellison Weist of Aiken; one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when the funeral will begin.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fountain Springs.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Carmel Area School District Education Foundation, 600 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, or the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701-9205.