Anna M. Wilson, 99, of Selinsgrove, joined her Heavenly Choir on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. She was the wife of the late Robert Wilson Sr. of 20 years and Donald Eyster of 50 years.
Anna was born June 4, 1923, in Northumberland County, the daughter of the late Aaron and C. Margaret (Lyons) McCreary. Anna attended Northumberland High School. She worked for Furman Foods Inc., Northumberland, retiring after 25 years.
Anna was a former active member of Trinity Wesleyan Church, Sunbury, a member of Brooksville Wesleyan Church and sang in the choir, in Brooksville, Florida, and attended in her later years the Sound of the Gospel Church, Selinsgrove.
Anna also held memberships with the Farnsworth Camping Club and the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground and Conference Center.
Anna had a gift of writing her own poetry and music, which she won several awards for. She also played the piano and organ. Anna loved to sing, sew, cook, bake, and especially liked to go camping. She loved attending the annual Pineknotter days, and during the Bicentennial celebration, she won first place for the Bicentennial dress she made. She looked forward to going to Knoebel's Amusement Park yearly and loved riding the Ferris wheel until she was the age of 95.
Anna is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Robert) Fisher of Selinsgrove, Patricia (Michael) Reich of Lewisburg, and Linda Kipple of Sunbury; two step-children and their families; grandchildren, Robin (Dean) Kratzer of Middleburg, Robert (Kimberly) Fisher of Selinsgrove, Cindy Keller of Watsontown, Tammy (John) Watts of Millville, and five other grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great twin granddaughters to be born soon; two sisters, Doris Gunsallus of Shamokin and Emma Crone of Dallastown, and nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded by her son, Donald Eyster; one brother, Aaron “Soccer” McCreary; and seven sisters, Ruth Clark, June Byerly, Jean Trostle, Dot Johnson, Myrtle Bennett, Margaret Hupp, and Sarah McCreary.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Sound of the Gospel Church, 50 Gospel Way, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Kenny Cousar officiating.
Burial will be in the Herndon Cemetery, Herndon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Anna to Sound of the Gospel Church, designated to the mortgage fund.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.