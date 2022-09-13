Anna Mae (Mock) Allen, 91, formerly of Watson Street, Bedford, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 13, 2022, in Lewisburg.
She was born June 10, 1931, in Windber, a daughter of the late Alice (Smith) Mock and Henry Mock. On Jan. 17, 1952, she married R. Joseph “Joe” Allen (deceased); they celebrated 35 years together.
Mae was happiest when spending time with her family. The Allen family loves sharing “growing up” stories when together. She loved working in the dirt (her garden) and tending to her flowers which were enjoyed by all. She loved canning and made the best applesauce. She was very competitive and enjoyed being on a bowling team. She was an active member of Bedford United Methodist Church and served as president and board member of Love in the Name of Christ (Love, Inc.). Mae was employed at Kennametal, United Phone Company, Sprint, and she ended her career as District Office Manager for Dick Hess, PA House of Representatives. Mae was known for getting things done.
She is survived by her four children, Steve (Kim) Allen of New Columbia, Tom (Lana) Allen of Bedford, Bruce (Dawn) Allen of Halifax, and Joni (Joe) Graybill of Point of Rocks, Md.; four grandchildren, Michael Allen, Josh (Bethanie) Allen, Krysta (Christian) Millen, and Asia (Carlos) Allen; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton and Beau Allen and Graham Millen. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Jim Allen.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Mock; and sisters, Verna Mock Seifert and Lydia Mock.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Louis Geisel Funeral Home, 330 E. Pitt St., Bedford, where the funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Jim Miller officiating.
Interment will follow in Bedford County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to “In One Accord Ministries, Inc.” (formerly Love in the Name of Christ), 80 State St., Everett, PA 15537.
