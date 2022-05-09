Anna “Kathy” Roush, 78, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born March 28, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late John Ira Stuck and Ruth Moyer Miller. On June 18, 1964, Kathy married Glenn A. Roush.
She was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School where she played on the field hockey team, basketball team, and softball team. Kathy was awarded as the best female sports player her senior year.
Kathy loved being outdoors and working in her flower garden, painting, listening to ‘80s music, playing cards, and maintaining a clean household. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughter and their daily talks on the phone laughing and having long conversations.
Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren. Kathy loved spending precious time with them and attending their band concerts, Scout ceremonies, dance recitals, and Tae Kwon Do practices. She gave them great support and pushed them to their full potential.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Roush and daughter-in-law, Michaele Roush; her daughter, Kelly Elsasser and son-in-law, Kris Elsasser; three grandchildren, Alexis Roush, Zackary Elsasser, and Jasmine Elsasser; a great-grandchild, Alivia; a sister, Marian Hoffman; a brother, Michael Stuck; and a cousin, Sandy Wonsik.
Kathy was preceded by her parents and a brother, John H. Stuck.
Kathy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Per her request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Kathy may be made to Freeburg Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 82, Freeburg, PA 17827, or the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to their website at stroke.org.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.