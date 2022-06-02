Anna S. Martin, 72, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
She was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Selinsgrove, a daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah (Stauffer) Stauffer. On Dec. 9, 1975, she married Luke Martin, who survives.
Anna was a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Luke, are five children, Mervin, Emma, Orpha, Enos and Titus, all at home.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the family home, 729 Dundore Road, Port Trevorton. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the family home with further services at 10 a.m. at Stauffer Mennonite Church, Produce Road, Port Trevorton.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.