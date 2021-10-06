Annabell K. Auker, 78, of Liverpool, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Annabell was born Friday, Aug. 13, 1943, in Millerstown, the daughter of the late Floyd Willow and Verna (Hupp) Willow. On Oct. 31, 1964, she married the love of her life, Aaron R. Auker.
She was a graduate of Millerstown High School. Annabell attended Cedar Grove Brethren in Christ Church, Mifflintown.
Annabell devoted her time to her loving husband and cherished children. Her greatest enjoyment was spending precious time creating special memories with her cherished grandchildren. Her hobbies included talking on the telephone and shopping.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Aaron; three sons, Terry Auker and his wife Jenni, James Auker and his wife Starr, and Michael Auker, all of Liverpool; four grandchildren, Kristopher Auker, Brittney Auker, Mickayla Auker, and Emily Auker; a brother, Dean Willow and his wife Barbara of East Salem; two sisters, Rosemary Womer and her husband Richard of Millerstown and Darlene Dunn of McAlisterville; and many nieces and nephews.
Annabell was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends are welcome to call Friday, Oct. 8, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Myron Yoder officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Millerstown.