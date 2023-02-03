Anne Marie Swett, 77, passed unexpectedly at her residence in Sunbury onward to her Heavenly reward.
She was born Dec. 27, 1945, along with her beloved twin sister Martha Bridy, at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, to the late Frances M. and Jacob D. Bridy. Anne grew up in Mount Carmel where she, Martha, and her brothers, Dan and Jim, enjoyed frequent visits to their grandparents, Martha and Joseph Witkoski. At their grandparent’s home, they enjoyed watching comedy and variety TV shows, playing Bingo, card games, jigsaw puzzles, and viewed the colorful LIFE and LOOK magazines.
Anne completed parochial school at St. Peter’s and graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High, class of 1964. She worked for several years as a legal secretary in Mount Carmel before assuming an administrative position at Geisinger Danville Hospital.
In the early 1970s, Anne moved to Washington, D.C. where she lived and worked for several years at a legal and lobbying firm in the downtown K. Street and Connecticut Ave. corridor. In the mid-1970s she met a Virginia accountant, Lawrence Swett, who she married at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown. The couple settled at an Arlington, Va., home where they had two children, Mark and Michelle Swett. In the early 1980s, the family moved and bought a home in San Antonio, Texas, where Larry worked as an accounting administrator for a marketing firm. During these years, Anne especially enjoyed her work organizing Catholic Women’s Retreats in the San Antonio Archdiocese. The family subsequently relocated to Lake Mary, Fla., an Orlando suburb, where they raised their children. During this time Anne became avidly engaged in the activities of the All Souls Catholic Church. Before retiring Anne worked for Joann Fabric and Craft Store in Sanford, Fla., where she took joy in the stress-relieving benefits of crafts, such as scrapbooking, fabric sewing, word and jigsaw puzzles, and adult coloring books. Anne returned to the central PA area in the fall of 2015 to support her dear sister, Martha, who had gone into the nursing home in Sunbury.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel F. Bridy of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her former husband, Lawrence Swett of Maitland, Fla.; a son, Mark Swett and daughter, Michelle Swett and her son, Avery Francis, all of Lake Mary, Fla.; twin sister, Martha Bridy of Sunbury; a brother, James J. Bridy of Mount Carmel; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Bridy of Pittsburgh.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Monica's Church, Sunbury, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fred Wangwe, AJ as celebrant.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com