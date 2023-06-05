Anne “Nancy” McKee passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Nottingham Village where she has lived for the past 9 years. Her life inspired those who knew her to be faithful and full of integrity, to stand up for what we believe in, and to perform our duties with care and love.
Nancy was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Albert Bieber and Anna (Werner) Bieber. She graduated from Roxborough High School, Class of 1947. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married George “Russ” McKee, who had been the love of her life since he first passed her a note in the second grade. She supported his U.S. Marine Corps career, living in North Carolina during the time he was in the service.
Nancy raised six children and cared for their two elderly grandmothers with patience and wisdom. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother of Pack 283 in Whitemarsh Township, Pa., for many years, and she participated in many activities at the Roxborough Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, where she was a member for over 40 years. Nancy was employed by the Colonial and Upper Marion school districts as the lead cook in the senior high school cafeterias. Upon retiring and moving to Selinsgrove, she became secretary to the Shamokin Dam Alliance Church, where she volunteered her time for over 10 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, selling Tupperware, making day trips to Ocean City, N.J., camping and canoeing, and sewing — her grandchildren cherish the prom dress, the dolls she made, and the snowball cookies as well as the recipes and life lessons she shared through the years. She never missed sending a birthday or anniversary card, and every December she made sure an Advent calendar made it to each grandchild’s mailbox in time for the start of Advent. Her steadfast care and twinkling laughter will be missed.
Nancy is survived by her six children and their spouses, Carol Sutton, Richard and Linda McKee of Kansas, Andrew McKee and Hildi Hendrickson of New Jersey, Daniel McKee and Patrick Smith of New Jersey, Timothy and Judy McKee of Gettysburg, and Michelle and Scott Billings of Selinsgrove. She has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her one sister, Elisabeth “Betty” Landis of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held Thursday, June 8, with visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Missio Dei Alliance (former Shamokin Dam Alliance Church) 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove. Pastor Wayne Muckel (retired) will officiate.
Nancy has donated her body to Geisinger Medical School. Contributions in her name may be made to Aderholtz Missionaries (https://newinternational.org/give/campaign/david-brenda-aderholdt).
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home in Danville. www.visneski.com