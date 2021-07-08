Annetta M. Kramer, 77, of Cannery Road, Northumberland, left this earth and entered into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2021, in her home under hospice care.
Annetta was born May 27, 1944, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late William H. and Sarah Price. She had a brother, John Price, who preceded her in death; and is survived by her sister, Sarah Bottiger. She married Charles W. “Chuck” Kramer on Dec. 26, 1964. They would have celebrated their 57th anniversary this year.
Annetta graduated from Coal Township High School in 1962.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Charles W. “Mooch” Kramer Jr. and his girlfriend Gin Swift of Northumberland and Matthew S. Kramer and his wife Jill of Lititz; grandchildren, Gillian F. Kramer of Northumberland, Elizabeth A. Rhinier of Lititz, and Laura N. Kramer of Baltimore; stepgrandchildren, Justin Noll of Los Angeles and Jenee Cooper of Houston. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Dan Bottiger, Harvey and his wife Desiree Kramer; and sisters-in-law, Jane Reed and her husband Chuck, Frida Price, and Patty Golda. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
A viewing and funeral will be private, with Pastor Ricky Phillips presiding.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.