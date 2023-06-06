SUNBURY — Artists in the Susquehanna Valley are invited to participate in Susquehanna Art Society’s Annual Judged Art Show. Membership in the society is not a requirement with entry open to all residents of Pennsylvania.
There will be four ability level classifications — master, advanced, intermediate and beginner. There will also be a student level classification for youths 17 and younger.
Within each level, the media categories are: opaque (oils, acrylic, pastel), watercolor, photography and other (graphics, sculpture, mixed media). The master level will have two categories: painting and other.
One Best of Show will be awarded. First and second place in each level category, as well as honorable mention, depending on entry numbers per category, will be awarded by the judges. A Popular Choice award, determined by viewer’s votes, will be given at the close of the show. Awards are monetary along with prize ribbons. Last year, the society presented $2,800 in prize money. The announcement of winners will coincide with the opening on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The artwork will be on display from Aug. 15 to Aug. 24 in the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, during regular hours, in the Community Room. The library is closed Sunday, Aug. 20.
The artwork will be judged by Susquehanna University’s Amanda Lenig, Art Department Chair and Laura Libert, Lore Degenstein Gallery Director.
The entrance fee for members and students is $5 per item up to three entries. Non-members fee is $10 per item with up to three entries accepted.
Works to be hung must be dry, suitably framed with hanging wires, no saw tooth hangers, and be ready for display. They may not measure more than 48 inches in any direction. Pedestals or other suitable bases or methods for displaying large free-standing works must be supplied by the artist. Tables are available for smaller 3D works.
All works must be in its original media; no copies or interpretations from other sources. The participant must certify the originality and freedom from copyright of art being entered. Art work must have been completed within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Annual Judged SAS show.
Decisions of appropriateness will be made at the discretion of the receiving committee.
Entries will be accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, and again from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, at the library.
For information: website www.susqueartsociety.org or call Marilyn Paul at 570-473-9942.