Danville's annual Spring Fling has been postponed until July due to the coronavirus, the Danville Business Alliance announced Friday.
The event will be held during the annual Danville Heritage Festival, Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said.
She said the alliance has received many inquires about the Spring Fling, which is the alliance's biggest event of the year.
"Unfortunately, given the state of the country, along with statewide restrictions that are subject to change on short notice, we must regretfully postpone our Spring Fling," she and executive assistant Kayla Gross said in a statement.
The Spring Fling will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 along Mill Street in the downtown. Vendor guidelines will remain the same as the event originally scheduled for May 2.
The DBA believes combining the Spring Fling and the heritage festival will enhance each of those events.
More than 250 vendors registered for the Spring Fling.
More information for crafters and vendors is available from the alliance.
The alliance has also postponed the Taste of Nations typically held the last Saturday in June. That event will also be held July 19.