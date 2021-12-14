Anthony D. “Tony” Bishop, aka “Beeker”, 63, of Route 235, Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 5, 1958, in Lewistown, a son of the late Dale A. and Shirley M. (Lepley) Bishop. On April 25, 1987, he married Teresa L. (Kahley) Bishop who survives.
Tony was a graduate of West Snyder High School and also attended the American Motorcycle Institute in Florida.
He had previously been employed at Poloron, Lozier and also Standard Steel in Lewistown where he worked for 28 years before retiring.
Anthony was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church where he served on the church council.
In his spare time he enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes, camping, in addition to anything that involved being outdoors. He greatly enjoyed being with family friends and eating his sister-in-law’s food. He was known as the family’s “garbage can.” He was a jack of all trades and a master of none.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Derek Bishop of Beaver Springs; one daughter, Tannelle Bishop of Selinsgrove; and one grandson, Wyatt Allen Erb.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where a memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Carl Bergerson officiating.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Beaver Lutheran Church Clothing Closet and Food Pantry, 18207 US-522, Beavertown, PA 17813.