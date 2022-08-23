A good man, Anthony “Tony” J. DiSanti, 92, of Mifflinburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Luigi and Mary (Mobile) DiSanti. On Sept. 21, 1957, he married the late Anne (Scott) DiSanti, and on Jan. 19, 1980, he married Beverly (Sabatine) DiSanti, who survives.
In 1948, he graduated from St. Agnes High School, West Chester. Tony served in the U.S. Marines from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He retired from Bell of PA in 1985.
Tony was a member of St. George Church, Mifflinburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Diane Shoemaker, Beth Leslie, Christopher Warren, Susan Pappas, and Bradley Warren; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, with the eighth expected in December.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmella and Anne DiSanti; and a daughter, Lisa Carlini.
Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, at the family’s discretion.
Memorial donations in Tony’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at www.stjude.org/donate, or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
