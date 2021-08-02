Anthony Lee Bowersox, 17, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born June 30, 2004, in Lewisburg, a son of Brenda L. Smith and Gregory L. Bowersox.
He had been a student at Midd-West High School and also did cyber schooling.
He attended Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg.
Anthony enjoyed riding 4-wheeler and going to skate parks, playing X-Box, and driving around and hanging out with his friends. He will be remembered for his love of sushi.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Julana Strauser; three brothers and their significant others, Shawn Spangler and Jenna Kline, Zachary Spangler and Kamie Strayer, and Jacob Strauser and Brooke Paige; maternal grandmother, Donna Kratzer; maternal great-grandmother, Margretta Gessner; aunts and uncles, Deb Bower, Barb and Terry Reinard, William Kratzer, Harvey Kratzer, Rick Kratzer, Wendy and Scott Apple, and Stacy and Adam Smith; nieces and nephews, Trey Spangler, Miles Sheaffer, and Emery Strauser; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Barry and Betty Bowersox; maternal grandfather, Charles Smith; and uncles, Ricky Bowersox and Richard “Butch” Bower.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Grace Covenant Community Church followed by the funeral at 11 with pastors Alan Potter and Dan Sellers officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.