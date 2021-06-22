Anthony Landis, 52, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, after a long battle with leukemia.
He was born March 3, 1969, a son of Barbara Landis and the late Arden Landis, and stepparents Kay Landis and the late Gary Auten. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and husband.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Cherry Blazer; three children, Frankie and Lisa, Alex, and Sammy; grandchildren, Karlei and Dax Landis; siblings, Arden Landis Jr., Alan Landis, Andy Landis, Rick Brouse, Allison Landis, Patrick Landis, and Wayne Landis; as well as the godparents of his children, Jim and Sharon Stine, and many other family members and close friends.
His hobbies included racing, hunting and fishing in Potter County and Canada, attending sporting events, and going for family hikes. Also, spending time with family and friends and, of course, working — he was an electrician and owned an autobody shop.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Burial will be private in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Jason Von Neida officiating.
The family requests in place of flowers, please make donations to the Down Syndrome Society of the Susquehanna Valley, 509 W. Market St., Beavertown, PA 17813, or to the Midd-West Athletics Program, 568 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.