Anthony “Tony” Steven Snyder, 40, of Milton, entered into rest Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Milton, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born April 8, 1982, in Lewisburg, a son of Steven W. and Tracy L. Snyder of Watsontown, and Kathy (Lloyd) Smith of Milton. On March 10, 2012, he married the former Gina R. Hower, who survives.
Tony was a 2000 graduate of Milton High School.
He was president of MMCI Chapter 19 and a member of the Milton Masonic Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are three daughters, Abigail E., Madison G., and Lillian P. Snyder, all of Milton; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Stephanie J. and Matthew Krolikowski of Milton, Melissa K. Faulkiner of Lewisburg, and Aimee L. Kline of Watsontown; and grandparents, Melvin and JoAnn Lloyd of Milton, Linda Snyder of Watsontown, and Shirley Kemberling of Watsontown.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Snyder.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
