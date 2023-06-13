Summer in Pennsylvania: Do you see sunny meadows and majestic woodlands — or Lyme-carrying ticks waiting on every green leaf?
The ticks are certainly there, although not on every single leaf. But with more effective treatment, Lyme disease isn’t as scary as it once was.
“What I want to reassure people about is that we hear a lot about ticks causing diseases, but we can treat it, whether it’s with prophylactic medication or whether it’s long-term treatment after we’ve contracted the illness,” said Dr. Nick Gorski, UPMC Primary Care in Lewisburg. “There are a lot of ways to treat Lyme disease if we are unfortunate enough to get it.”
“The most common and most effective antibiotic in treating Lyme disease is something called doxycycline,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Geisinger. “Doxycycline can cure Lyme disease in usually about 10 to 14 days. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer, depending on how progressive the disease has become.”
One of the nice things about doxycycline is that it can also be used prophylactically if an engorged tick is found within 72 hours of embedding itself in someone’s skin.
“If you are living in one of those areas that have high Lyme disease, like we do in Pennsylvania, and if the tick is engorged as well, then the doctor can give you a prescription for doxycycline, which is a hundred milligrams,” said Dr. Sam Bang, Family Medicine of Evangelical — Northumberland. “You take two pills just that day, and if there’s Lyme disease there, you can prevent it from developing 80 percent of the time.”
If the tick isn’t found, or if the patient develops symptoms after 72 hours — fever, fatigue, swollen joints, etc. — then doxycycline is prescribed for two to four weeks.
There are some people who shouldn’t take doxycycline, including children and pregnant women.
“But there are other antibiotics that can be used if doxycycline can’t, for whatever reason,” Martin said.
If Lyme disease is left untreated it can develop into a more chronic illness, with the fatigue, muscle and joint pan that we’ve all heard about. Thankfully, education has greatly decreased those cases.
“I think the fact that we as a public know about Lyme disease a little bit more than we did previously, that’s helpful,” Gorski said. “We know that if we have a tick bite, it can spread infection.”
Keep critters at bay
Best way to avoid Lyme disease? Outsmart the ticks — but that doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors on beautiful summer days.
“As a doctor I should not be telling people to just stay inside and sit on the couch, right? That doesn’t sound like good sound medical advice,” Martin said with a laugh. “During the warmer months, certainly, if you’re going to be outside then you’re going to be at risk for acquiring a tick. So if you’re going to be out in a heavily wooded area for a period of time, think about using tick repellent.”
Start by making it harder for ticks to find exposed skin.
“The way the tick gets on our body is, it’s in the grass and it crawls up your skin. So you want to make sure you cover up as much skin as possible,” Bang said. “You want to wear those long pants and long-sleeved shirts. And then you want to spray yourself with a chemical.”
“You can use insect repellents that contain different products,” Gorski said. “Primarily DEET or picaridin or IR3535, those are the three types of really effective EPA-registered insect repellents.”
Acknowledging that people don’t always like to spray their skin with chemicals, Bang recommended a .5-percent permethrin spray for boots, pants and shirts.
“When you come inside you can do things like immediately take a shower, and check your body for ticks,” Martin said.
“Good places to look are under your arms, around your ears, the back of your knees and your belly button,” Gorski said. “They’re usually tricky spots.”
He also recommends that people stay on trails when walking and toss their clothes in a dryer upon returning home.
“You can put your clothes in the laundry to help get rid of any ticks that might be attached to your clothes. Those kinds of things can help prevent the infection, for sure,” Martin said.
Mowing grass might not really help avoid ticks.
“The main thing is that ticks are more likely to be in wooded areas, because that’s where the deer population is,” Gorski said.
Although Lyme disease is certainly a challenge for us here in Central Pennsylvania, a lot of people make a mountain out of a molehill, Martin said. Rather than relying on hearsay and online sites that spread misinformation, look for the facts.
“It’s very easy to get confused about what Lyme disease really is and what it isn’t,” he said. “If you’re looking for trusted sources of information, the CDC or the Mayo Clinic are two places I like to steer people. They have a lot of great and accurate information on there about Lyme disease.”
