SELINSGROVE — The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association (MVAA) is hosting its 27th Annual Spring Show — and they’re inviting everyone to come.
The event, which started Friday and runs through Sunday, will include a flea market featuring 50 vendors, live entertainment, tractor pulls, lots of great food and more.
“We also have a barrel train for the kids, young and old, to ride on around the grounds and we
have a kids pedal tractor pull,” said Michael Clark, secretary of the MVAA.
This year’s entertainment, set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, will be the Lucky Afternoon Band.
“It is free to come to the show where you can watch the music and tractor pulls without spending a dime,” said Clark.
Clark has been the secretary of the MVAA for the past 14 years and said things have changed since the very beginning, but the mission remains the same.
“We are about the history and preservation of antique machinery,” said Clark. “As our associations motto reads: ‘Preserving the historical past for the future.’”
Clark said the MVAA is interested in showing what things were like for generations past and how things were done with the equipment that was available in previous time periods.”
“We will have antique tractors and engines on display, along with tractor pulls, garden tractor pulls and Mini Modified tractor pulls and a few antique cars as well,” he said. “We’ll also have demonstrations going on which include a working sawmill from the 1880’s, powered by a steam engine and a shingle mill.”
Even if you’re not necessarily interested in antique machinery, Clark said there’s plenty to do. According the the MVAA’s website, the show features antique sawmill demonstrations, shingle making, antique stone crushing and more.
“This event is geared towards many people,” Clark said. “If you like tractors, tractor pulls, watching machinery operate, walking and shopping at the flea markets or just having a bite to eat.”
The shows are open to anyone and everyone that likes to learn about the past and enjoys participating in community activities.
“Anyone that likes nature might like to come out to walk the ‘Trail of Trees,’” said Clark. “It’s a walking trail that is also located next to the show grounds. There are a lot of things to see and do, especially for the kids.”
The MVAA started putting on shows back in 1996.
“We grew our shows from one a year to two a year with the addition of the fall shows in 2001,” said Clark. “We’ve grown to add more demonstrations and bigger tractor pulls — and more of them — throughout the year.”
Last year they added the Mini Modified tractor pulls and the Hit and Miss engines and displays have grown over the past few years as well.
Over the years, Clark said their membership has also grown to include more than 600 members.
“We are very fortunate to have a large membership like we do,” he said.
In addition to shows in the spring and the fall, the MVAA puts on several tractor pulls throughout the year and also has an annual Fourth of July Fireworks show, which always
draws a large crowd.
“We do a couple outside events where we make our kettle cooked potato chips, like at the Selinsgrove Street Fair and at Richfield’s Christmas in the Park,” he said. “Then in the winter time we do our Scrapple making which has grown very big the past few years.”
Clark said the MVAA believes in helping others out and has donated time and money to other organizations, schools and families.
“It’s all possible because of the donations and food bought at our events,” said Clark. “We appreciate everyone that comes out to the shows and supports us.”
The show will be held on a former farm in Snyder County, Pennsylvania just west of Selinsgrove, 500 Old Colony Road. For additional information or for directions, call the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau at 1-800-525-7320. For more general information about the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, call 570-837-0156.