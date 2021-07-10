SELINSGROVE — Treasure hunters had a chance to visit several vendors selling a variety of items — from fishing lures to pottery — at the Antiques on the Avenue event on Sunday.
Angela Stebila had a specific list of things she was looking for as she checked out the 21 vendors set up on a vacant lot off Market Street while Viki Stuck just happened to drive by the event and stopped in.
“I came with a list,” said Stebila, the mother of four from Selinsgrove who was shopping for an antique clock.
“I display the time of birth of my children on them and I need one more.”
Stuck, also of Selinsgrove, had no plans to go antiquing, but still found plenty of things she liked, including an ornate clock and fine dishes.
“I’ve spent a lot of money,” she said with a laugh.
The 32nd annual event sponsored by the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce was well attended, said chamber president Helen Walter.
“It’s been super busy all day,” said Walter, the owner of The Cottage on Pine antique shop in the borough.
For Tony Persing, a Northumberland resident who works at Roller Mills Marketplace in Lewisburg, antiquing is both a hobby and a job.
The attraction to old items is partly due to nostalgia, he said, and a fascination with early 1900s memorabilia.
“It was a simpler time, or at least it seems,” said Persing, an avid collector of Coca-Cola items.
Fnding items of value that others may not realize is also part of the allure.
“Sometimes people don’t know what they have,” he said, referring to once coming across a 1950s era Coca-Cola tray worth about $90 that he purchased for $30.
Vendors Ron and Mary Minges, of Nook, in Juniata County, have been collecting for more than 50 years and selling for just as long.
“It started with a yard sale and I learned we could make money doing this,” said Mary Minges.
Antiques weren’t the only draw. Musician Ravi Evans, of Lewisburg, played the saxophone as people strolled the grounds checking out the antique and food vendors’ offerings.
Many came with an appetite, according to Rick Benshoff, owner of the Pork Dude BBQ, of Milton, who sold all of the eight racks of ribs and 45 chicken legs and nearly all of the 60 pounds of pulled pork within four hours of the six-hour event.
“This is fantastic,” he said.