Mr. Antonio (Tony) DiDomenico, 90, Lady Lake, Florida, entered into rest Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Antonio was born June 15,1932, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., son of the late Michele and Nicolina DiDomenico.
He enlisted in the army and served during the Korean War. He managed several different businesses during his career and owned a Pizzeria Restaurant in the St. Petersburg, Fla., area.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffery (Marie) DiDomenico, Antonio M. (Ellen) DiDomenico and one daughter Robin (Matthew) Morris; three stepchildren Robert (Kathy) Walter, Wade (Brenda) Walter, and J.J. Walter; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Ruth V. DiDomenico; one great-granddaughter, Willow; four sisters and a brother.
A graveside Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg, Pa.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.