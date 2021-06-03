SUNBURY — Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Director Of Operations Dave Porzi presented two checks worth a total of $75,500 to Northumberland County at Tuesday's public meeting.
The revenue was generated through fees to ride at the outdoor recreational park in eastern Northumberland County. The AOAA has given more than $175,000 in donations to the county since it opened for business in 2014.
"Even with the pandemic, we had another record year," said Porzi. "We are truly blessed and thankful for the support we get from the board."
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER