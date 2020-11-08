By Joe Sylvester
SELINSGROVE — Fire on the second floor of a downtown apartment building Sunday evening left up to 10 residents temporarily homeless.
Fire units from seven communities responded to the 5:20 p.m. alarm at 118 N. Market St., according to a Snyder County 911 center dispatcher.
Residents who were at home in the two-story building’s five apartments made it out safely, said Assistant Fire Chief Colin Rice, of Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, Selinsgrove. He wasn’t sure how many residents were home at the time, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
He said no one was reported injured and the Red Cross was called in to provide the residents a place to stay.
Firefighters helped rescue at least one cat and were searching for another owned by resident Wanda Bingaman, in whose second-floor apartment the fire is believed to have started.
Bingaman was not at home when the fire broke out. She said she stays with her granddaughter part of the week while Bingaman’s son works third shift.
“I wasn’t home, so I don’t know what happened,” Bingaman said, as firefighters searched inside for “Holly,” her 15-month-old black cat.
A few minutes earlier, she told Rice, “She isn’t the friendliest cat in the world.”
Freeburg Fire Chief Curtis Wray rescued her other cat, “Spunky,” a 12-year-old male, according to Hummels Wharf firefighter Nicholas Ney, who carried the older feline to DH&L Ambulance emergency medical technician Katie Rice so the EMT could administer oxygen.
Fire units clogged Market Street, the borough’s main thoroughfare. Fire police rerouted traffic around the scene.
In the initial 911 call, the dispatcher reported that flames were shooting out of the roof. Firefighters, using two ladder trucks, attacked the fire from above and cut into the roof and a wall on the south side of the building to get at the fire’s source.
Ken and Carol Smith own the building. Ken Smith wasn’t sure of the cause. He said one of his tenants spotted outside wires on fire.
He said eight to 10 residents lived in the building. He said he wasn’t sure of the exact number because some had a boyfriend or girlfriend staying with them.
A 911 dispatcher said that in addition to DH&L Fire Company, fire companies from Kratzerville, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Middleburg, Freeburg and Sunbury responded. Some units were cleared from the scene within two hours, but others remained later.