FEB. 26
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
FEB. 26 THROUGH MARCH 1
PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University Players will present Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29 and at 3 p.m. March 1 at Alvina Krause Theatre. The production is directed by BU associate professor David A. Miller. Will you go on a journey with Everybody? A journey from which you may never return? When "God" (always referred to with air quotes) summons Death to fetch Everybody to give an account of their life, Everybody begins their frenetic journey to prepare for their "presentation" and to enlist someone to go with them, if at all possible, or at very least help with the preparation. In this humorous and heartfelt modern riff on the medieval Everyman story, an ensemble of nine actors take on 26 characters. Five of the actors will not know which characters they will play until an on-stage lottery, early in the play, determines their casting for the performance. Tickets are free for BU students/CGA activities cardholders, $6/adults, $4/students/seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance in person or over the phone at the Arts in Bloom Box Office, located in the lobby of the Haas Center for the Arts. For hours and contact information, visit https://bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom. Tickets also may be purchased starting an hour before curtain time at the Alvina Krause Theatre, if seats are still available. The production features mature language and themes.
THROUGH APRIL 17
THEME SHOW/Bloomsburg
A new show entitled "Mask-arade" opens at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., on Feb. 20 and runs until April 17. It is a theme show and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. An artist reception held 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22.